Fadanvis hits back at Raut on police transfers

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The war of words between the leader of opposition Devendra Fadanvis and Shiv Sena is turning out to be more bitter now. Fadanvis today hit back at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on the issue of the report submitted to the union home secretary about police transfers in Maharashtra.

Fadanvis said that Shiv Sena would soon come to know whether the report is a small firecracker or an atom bomb. Raut had earlier criticized that, the report on phone tapping and transfers of police officials in the state was like a mere small cracker that will not even burst. A BJP delegation under the leadership of Devendra Fadanvis today met governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Later, Fadanvis interacted with media persons.



State government over the report submitted to Delhi

Fadanvis, mounting a severe attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said that, when we submitted a report to the union home secretary in connection with transfers of police officials, the state government looks scared. Fadanvis challenged the MVA government to register a case against him if they think he had leaked official secrets.

The governor should make CM break his silence, said Fadanvis and added the chief minister is not uttering a word on this matter. He should make a statement as the head of the government. He also alleged that Thackeray sat on the file only to save his government. We have asked the governor if Thackeray is not breaking his silence, then the governor should make him speak.

Were the recovery agents from Shivsena?

Fadanvis replying to allegations against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla that she was working as a BJP agent, said that, whether the people working as recovery agents were from Shiv Sena? He alleged that all three parties were involved in this transfer racket.

Home Minister should resign

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar once again made a demand for the resignation of home minister Anil Deshmukh. He also demanded that a case should be registered against the home minister instead of Rashmi Shukla, who is being alleged of leaking secret information.

What Sena leader Sanjay Raut said?

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that, in the matter of Parambir Singh, Devendra Fadanvis visited Delhi. The report which the leader of the opposition submitted has no substance and it has not a single line implying embarrassment to the government, according to Raut.

CM Thackeray will decide about the report. Some officials in the government may be loyal to the previous government and they may have prepared a report. But, it is like a soaked firecracker that does not burst, he said.

Raut further said that the Shiv Sena won’t take this matter seriously.

The Sena leader said that the report does not mention the name of any officer.

The leaders of opposition should have submitted the report to the state home department which would have saved the dignity of Maharashtra.

