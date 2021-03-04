Findings of paper leak probe will be used to strengthen process: Army

Pune: The findings of the inquiry into the recent paper leak will be utilized to make the recruitment process more foolproof and robust, the Indian Army said on Thursday.

In its statement, the Army said it was committed to ensuring transparency in the recruitment process.

"In pursuance of the Indian Army's resolve to ensure transparency and eliminate corrupt practices in recruitment, Indian Army and Maharashtra State Police are jointly investigating the recent case of leakage of question paper for Common Entrance Examination for recruitment of Soldiers (General Duty)," it said.

The findings of the inquiry will be incorporated into the existing system of recruitment to make it more foolproof and robust, it said.

"Due process of law will be followed to proceed against persons who may have violated the standard operating procedures for the conduct of such examinations," the statement added.

Two cases have been registered in the city following the paper leak.

The one at Wanwadi police station is about the paper leak itself, while a related case of cheating has been registered at Vishrambag police station.

The police are investigating the source of the leaked paper and the number of candidates who received it.

A senior police official had said earlier that the case seemed to be the "tip of the iceberg".

