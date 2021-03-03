Fire breaks out at godown in Pune's Bibvewadi
Pune (Maharashtra): A fire broke out at a godown in Bibvewadi area of Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday.
As per the fire department, they received a call regarding the fire at around 3 pm.
Later, six fire tender reached the spot to douse the fire.
The fire is under control and cooling process is underway, the officials said.
However, the cause of the fire is unknown.
No casualty or injury has reported so far.
More details are awaited.
