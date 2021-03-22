Govt may impose lockdown at some places: Maharashtra Health Minister

Mumbai/Pune: In wake of increasing cases of Covid-19, Maharashtra Minister for Health Rajesh Tope on Monday said that some places in Maharashtra may again face lockdown if people will not follow Covid-appropriate guidelines.

Speaking to media persons Tope said, "The situation is grave and if people do not follow the rules of social distancing government may have to impose lockdown again. Chief Minister is very worried about the situation in the State. He has requested people to behave responsibly to avoid COVID, otherwise, the government will have to resort to imposing a lockdown. People must adhere to the guidelines."

Tope further said that he spoke to Chief Minister Thackeray on Monday who told him that if the cases keep increasing lockdown will have to be imposed in some cities.

He said he would discuss it further with Thackeray on Tuesday. He urged the people to follow the restrictions in order to contain the crisis. He added that the state was not hiding any cases, and each case is registered with the ICMR.

Jumbo Covid Centre in Pune reopened

The rise in cases prompted the government and municipal corporation to reopen the jumbo Covid centre in Pune on Monday. It comprises 53 beds which will be further equipped with 500 beds soon. This will include more than 100 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 250 oxygen beds, according to Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Covid-19 cases increasing in Dharavi

The outbreak in Dharavi had been brought effectively under control. However, since the last few days, the cases are on rising again. On Monday, 40 new cases were detected in Dharavi taking the number of active cases in Dharavi to 180, which has put the municipal corporation on its toes. The residents in Dharavi are reluctant about vaccination. Therefore municipal corporation has targeted 1000 people to be vaccinated per day in Dharavi.

Lockdown rules relaxed in Nagpur

To the relief of small traders, Nagpur municipal corporation has relaxed lockdown rules in Nagpur, which saw a sudden rise in cases in the last two weeks. Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said that the market had suffered and relaxation would help revive it, but the social distancing was to be followed strictly.

Over 25 employees positive in Nashik municipal corporation

Total 28 employees of Nashik municipal corporation tested positive for Covid-19 which increased the pressure on the establishment, which is responsible for taking measure to contain the outbreak. On Sunday, more than 2000 fresh Covid-19 cases had been detected in Nashik.

Social distancing goes for a toss in Dadar market in Mumbai

Lack of precaution by people continue despite increasing cases in Mumbai. The centrally situated Dadar market was flooded with customers on Monday. Neither the buyers nor the vendors cared about social distancing. This, despite the fact that six persons from the market tested positive in the Dadar market. This calls for strict action in market places for violation of rules.

30 dead in Marathwada on Sunday

A total of 30 people lost their life to Covid-19 in eight districts of Marathwada on Sunday. The highest number of deaths were registered in Aurangabad district. Eleven patients died in Aurangabad district while nine died Nanded on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Mumbai top cop Nagrale meets Maharashtra governor