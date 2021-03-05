High temperature recorded in Mumbai by first week of March itself

Mumbai: Scorching heat has made it unbearable to step out of homes in Mumbai and a transition from winter to summer witnessed now is draining people's energy. Mumbai meteorology department has warned that summer would be extremely hot this year in Mumbai, Thane and the entire Konkan coastal zone. It should be noted that the highest temperature recorded in Santacruiz observatory last day was 35.3 degree Celsius while Colaba recorded 32.4 degree Celsius.

Konkan region to witness heatwave

It is likely that the Konkan coastal region would witness heatwave and temperature may be above average, especially in the coastal region of Konkan. The year 2020 was the eighth hottest year in Indian history.

Vidarbha experiencing summer

By the beginning of March itself, Vidarbha region including Nagpur is witnessing scorching summer. Since three days, rise in temperature is recorded and in some districts, the temperature during the day has even gone to 40 degree Celsius.There is a possibility of an increase in temperatures, said IMD official M L Shahu. According to Indian Meteorology Department, hot winds from North West are causing the rise in temperatures.

Generally, in the summer months, that is, March, April and May, an exponential rise in temperature is recorded and sometimes, it even rises to 48 to 49 degree Celsius. According to IMD prediction, this year may witness more severe heat. It is expected that this year all previous records would be surpassed. The temperature has even gone up to 40 degree Celsius.

Temperatures recorded in 11 districts of Vidarbha are as follows: Akola 39.5 degree Celsius, Amravati 37.6 degree Celsius, Buldana 37.0 degree Celsius, Brahmapuri 38.3 degree Celsius, Chandrapur 39.4 degree Celsius, Gadchiroli 37.6 degree Celsius, Gondia 37.0 degree Celsius, Nagpur 37.7 degree Celsius, Vardha 38.8 degree Celsius, Washim 38.6 degree Celsius, Yawatmal 37.7degree Celsius.

Temperature shooting up in first week of March itself in Nasik

Nasik is known as city of cool weather. Generally, heat starts to increase in last week of March, in the district. But, this year, high temperatures are recorded in the first week itself. On March 3, the temperature has reached up to 36.5 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature recorded was 16 degree Celsius.

Doctors’ advice to people

People find it extremely difficult while they venture out for work between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for work. Many people have also reported fatigue and gastro problems. Dr Yogesh Bhalerao has advised people to take proper care in this heat. Senior citizens are advised to avoid venturing out in between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.They need to prefer to work from home. Fruits with higher water content should be consumed in high proportion. Cucumber intake should be increased. Moreover, frequent intake of lemon water is also advised. Sunscreen lotion should be applied on body before stepping out, said Dr Bhalerao.