Hiren was murdered: Fadnavis; Involve SIT in Delkar case: Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of a car found outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani saw a verbal exchange between the ruling party and the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Mansukh Hiren was murdered. He demanded the arrest of police officer Sachin Waze in the case. Replying to him, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the matter would be investigated, and also announced an SIT inquiry into the suicide case of MP Mohan Delkar. He informed that there are names of few BJP leaders in it. So now the ruling party and the opposition seem to be at odds over the Hiren case once again.

Arrest Sachin Waze - Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis has demanded the arrest of Sachin Waze in the Assembly. In a reply to the police, Mansukh Hiren's wife said that Sachin Waze was known by the victim for business reasons. "I suspect that my husband was murdered by Sachin Vaze," she said. Therefore, Fadnavis has demanded his immediate arrest. Mansukh Hiren's last known location was Vitthal Gawde's place. Fadnavis also questioned why Sachin Waze was not arrested under Section 201 in the case. Fadnavis also said that Mansukh Hiren might have been killed in a car and his body was dumped in a creek.

SIT inquiry into Mohan Delkar case- Deshmukh

MP Mohan Delkar's suicide case will be investigated by the SIT. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh made the official announcement in the Assembly on Tuesday. The body of Mohan Delkar, MP from Dadra Nagar Haveli, was found in a hotel in Mumbai. He also wrote a suicide note before committing suicide. Speaking in the Assembly, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "I have faith in the Government of Maharashtra. After committing suicide, I will get justice only in Maharashtra. So even though he was facing trouble in Gujarat, he committed suicide in Mumbai, this has been written in the suicide note. His wife and son have also sent me a letter." He also accused Praful Kheda Patel. Local administrator Praful Kheda Patel caused a lot of trouble. So there Delkar took the last step, according to Deshmukh.

My husband must have been killed by Sachin Waze - Vimala Hiren

Vimala Hiren's complaint to the ATS has a shocking revelation. Sachin Vaze had been using the Scorpio found outside Ambani's house for four months. Vaze and Dhananjay Gawde were in touch with Mansukh, said Vimala Hiren. "Sachin Waze had also told my husband that I will arrest you in the gelatin case and release you on bail soon," the FIR said. She has also alleged that her husband was killed by Sachin Waze.

Suspect was seen wearing PPE kit

While the ATS is investigating the explosives in the Scorpio vehicle found outside Mukesh Ambani's house, a photo of a person who got out of the Scorpio vehicle has come to light. It has come to light that this person was walking around the building wearing a PPE kit. The ATS is currently searching for the man. Meanwhile, according to ATS sources, the man is suspected to be the driver of a Scorpio vehicle loaded with gelatin explosives. The man has not been identified yet and an investigation is in progress.

Delkar's family met the Chief Minister and the Home Minister

MP Delkar's wife, son and daughter met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, they said that "Delkar was being harassed by BJP leaders. He was left with no choice. They were also demanding ransom. So he committed suicide. We expect justice from the Maharashtra government in this case."

