Home Secretary assured Fadnavis of taking actions into transfer posting scam

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday assured former Chief Minister of Maharastra Devendra Fadnavis of taking all necessary actions into the alleged high profile transfer posting case of IPS and non IPS officers in the state.

Read: Maha: AEC takes gangster Lakdawala into custody in extortion case

"The Home Secretary has assured me that he will look into all documents submitted by me and initiate all necessary actions," said Fadnavis quoting Bhalla. Fadnavis said that he has asked for a CBI enquiry into the scam.

Fadnavis called on Bhalla at North Block this evening and submitted all documents substantiating his claim of an ongoing transfer posting scam into the Maharastra police department.

Read: Maha: Cong MP raises questions over less representation to Muslims in party's poll panels

"I have told in the documents that such scam was going on in the state since August 25, 2020. The then Director General of Police had suggested for a CID inquiry into the scam...but it never happened," said Fadnavis.

The former Chief Minister said that as IPS officers come directly under the Home Ministry, he has requested the Home Secretary for a central intervention.

Read: Society watchman sexually assaults minor girl in Mumbai

Fadnavis accused that top-level police officers and ministers of Maharastra are evolved in the scam.