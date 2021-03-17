Imposing complete lockdown is not necessary right now, says Pune Mayor

Pune: Pune's Mayor Muralidhar Mohol on Tuesday said there was no plan to impose a complete COVID-19 lockdown in the city. However, the Mayor said they have increased screening and testing to contain the fresh surge.

Speaking to a news agency Mohol said, "We have made micro containment zones, increased screening and testing. I don't think imposing a complete lockdown is necessary right now."

Also Read: Partial lock-down in Pune as COVID cases mount

Amid concern of rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Pune district on Tuesday has reported a huge spike in its daily Covid-19 count as the infections surpassed 3,500-mark.

Pune district reported 3,574 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total case count to 4,10,347, according to the health bulletin.

Also Read: BJP bats for SIT or CBI probe in Pune woman's death

The death toll in the district reached 9,440 with 12 more fatalities.

The Mayor has informed that for now there are 84 COVID-19 vaccination centres here.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 3.48 crores coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

According to an official release, a total of 3,48,59,345 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Tuesday.

Also Read: Case registered against Mumbai BJP chief, 2 others for cheating in property-related matter

The country started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

ANI Report