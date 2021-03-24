Jet Airways Insolvency: Kalrock-Jalan consortium ask for a task force on airport slots

Mumbai: During a hearing at the Mumbai Bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday, the Kalrock-Jalan consortium sought the creation of task forces on Jet Airways adding that the slots are the airline's assets and so it is important for the revival of the airline.

After the appeal by the resolution applicant, the tribunal has now sought the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) reply in the matter.

Sources said NCLT has also asked the MoCA, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the resolution applicant to negotiate on the issue by April 5, the next date of hearing in Jet Airways insolvency.

The consortium had earlier said that the whole purpose of resolution and revival will be defeated if the slots held by Jet Airways prior to its collapse are not reinstated.

Earlier, in a joint affidavit to the NCLT, DGCA and MoCA had said that the winning consortium consisting of UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalal and Kalrock Capital would have to re-apply for the shots and the historical precedence or assurance could not be given.

Notably, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had distributed the slots of Jet Airways to other airlines after it had shut its operations in 2019. These slots were allocated by a committee comprising of officials from DGCA, the Airports Authority of India and private airport operators.