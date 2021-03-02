Maha BJP leader lodges complaint over threat calls; probe on

Mumbai: An FIR was registered on the complaint of Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh who told police she was getting threat calls and her morphed photographs were being circulated, an official said on Tuesday.

Read: Saddening to see leaders like Azad being 'castigated' by Congress: BJP

Wagh has been at the forefront of the BJP''s attack on the MVA government over the past few days demanding the resignation of a state minister being linked to the death of a woman in Pune.

Read: BJP leader's 'invite' to IUML causes stir

Wagh (46) lodged a complaint with Cyber police station in Bandra Kurla Complex, after which an offence under IPC sections 354D, 509, 506 as well as section 67 of the IT Act was registered against unidentified persons, the official said.

"This morning went to BKC Cyber Cell and registered an FIR in connection with threat calls, morphed images, comments in dirty language and video threatening to kill me," Wagh tweeted.

Read: BJP chief Nadda arrives in Rajasthan, to address party's state executive meet

PTI