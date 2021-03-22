Uddhav Thackeray to decide Anil Deshmukh's exit from Maharashtra cabinet

Bengaluru: All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Maharashtra HK Patil said the final decision regarding the decision of state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will be 'solely' made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Ashok Chauhan and Bala Saheb Torat held a meeting with all Core Committee members on Sunday. A meeting will also be held with Thackeray. Though Sharad Pawar had demanded the resignation of Anil Deshmukh, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) made it clear that the final decision in this regard will be taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister.

"I have explained some developments in Maharashtra to the High Command. I have convened and obtained information on the political phenomenon of Maharashtra. Anil Deshmukh wants the letter written by the former Maharashtra police chief Param Bir Singh to be probed in an impartial manner," the State Congress in-charge HK Patil said.

The Congress leader said that the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will meet CM Thackeray later on Monday and a final decision would be taken.