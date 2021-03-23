Maha home minister meets CM Thackeray amid corruption allegations

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday evening met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's official residence 'Varsha' amidst the extortion controversy surrounding the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.

Deshmukh is facing heat after former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused him of setting police officers a target of collecting Rs 100 crore per month from the pubs and bars.

The NCP leader has denied the allegations.

On Tuesday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis levelled fresh allegations, saying the state government did not take action on a report submitted by then Commissioner of Intelligence Rashmi Shukla on corruption in police transfers.

Fadnavis accused the Uddhav Thackrey-led government in Maharastra of running various scams in which high profile police officials and politicians were involved.

The developments come after the former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of planning extortion of money from business establishments in the city.

PTI

