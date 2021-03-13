Maharashtra Congress: PM ignored MP Mohan Delkar's pleas for help

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress said on Saturday that seven-time MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mohan Delkar, had sought help several times from the Prime Minister as well as top BJP leaders, but he was allegedly 'ignored', forcing him to commit suicide.

Terming the Lok Sabha MP's suicide as "a grave tragedy for Indian democracy", state Congress spokesperson and general secretary Sachin Sawant said that the late Delkar had written a series of letters to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appealing for assistance.

"It was after all a question of life and death of an MP. The PM and the HM could have rendered help to Delkar. But did they deliberately ignore him," asked Sawant while addressing the media.

Delkar was founded hanging at a hotel room in Mumbai on February 22, triggering a nationwide political furore.

