Maharashtra: Elderly man killed by leopard in Gondia district

Gondia: A 70-year-old man was attacked and killed by a leopard in a village in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil of Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in a reserve forest area near Chichtola village under the Keshori range on Monday, the official said.

Laxman Gando Bhogare had taken his cattle out to graze and when he didn't return home till late evening even after the livestock got back, a search was launched by villagers, he said.

The body has been handed over to the kin of the deceased.

Meanwhile, villagers demanded compensation for the family and also urged forest authorities to take measures to prevent such attacks, the official added.

