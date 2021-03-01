Maharashtra govt can cut taxes, reduce fuel prices: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the MVA government in the state was misleading people on fuel price hikes as it can cut taxes and provide relief.

He said taxes imposed by the Centre on per litre of petrol come up to Rs 70, which are variously paid to states, while the amount charged by the state is Rs 27.

Asked about Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole holding a cycle rally to protest against rising fuel prices, Fadnavis said the former may be "trying to seek credit of tax cuts on fuel as there is a buzz about the possible slashing of taxes".

He also said the BJP would raise its voice against the rampant electricity disconnection drive undertaken by the MVA government as it was causing distress to people, especially farmers.

PTI

