Maharashtra govt in damage control mode after Vaze's arrest

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has got into damage control mode after the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

The overall perception is that the car incident has brought big disrepute to the MVA government once again.

The Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadanvis had been demanding to suspend Vaze from service.

Earlier, when allegations of rape were made against NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, party president Sharad Pawar had resorted to damage control exercise.

Also Read: Hiren's murder case turns political slug-fest in Maharashtra

In the second incident, when the name of Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod cropped up in the alleged suicide of Tiktok star Puja Chavan, the Opposition had created huge pressure on the government demanding his resignation.

The cautious approach by NCP and Congress

As the news about the arrest of Vaze spread, first of all, NCP president Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

It is believed that he discussed the issue at length and advised Thackeray to look into the matter to solve it as early as possible. Later, Pawar convened a meeting of NCP ministers including Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Also Read: Political tussle in Maharashtra intensify post Sachin Vaze's arrest

Following this, on Tuesday, leaders of the MVA met CM Thackeray at his official residence.

NCP defends the government

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar appeared before the media and defended the government saying nobody will be shielded in this case. Water resources minister Jayant Patil warned that the guilty will have to repent for his deeds.

Congress takes a watchful approach

Following the meeting between CM Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, Congress newly elected state president Nana Patole also had a meeting with the CM. He also asked the CM to explain his stand as the head of government on the matter as it was a very serious issue.

Thackeray also met senior police officers of the Mumbai police Commissionerate to discuss the scheme of things in the city’s police force. He is believed to have expressed his unhappiness over the bomb scare case and lack of control of the top officials on the affairs of the crime branch.

Also Read: Ambani bomb scare: Mumbai cop refutes Fadnavis' allegations