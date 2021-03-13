Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute simmers as bus services stop

Belagavi: An unidentified miscreant pelted stones on a State Transport (ST) bus at the Central bus stop in Kolhapur on Friday.

Following the incident, ST buses, both, from Maharashtra and Karnataka were stopped from plying.

As the situation spiralled, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists attacked Shiv Sena vehicles in Belgaum.

Retaliating to the situation, Shiv Sena stopped a Karnataka bus in Kolhapur yesterday.

Further investigations are ongoing.

Earlier, in February, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) had sent a letter to the North-Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) in relation to the buses coming to Miraj without permits and stopping at random places to pick up passengers.

