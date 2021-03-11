Maharashtra reports highest number of Covid cases in 2021

Mumbai: Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Maharashtra and the highest number of cases in 2021 was reported on Wednesday. 13,659 Covid-19 cases were reported last day.

A total of 1539 new Covid cases were reported in Mumbai today and nearby areas. Five patients have succumbed. The suburban areas like Borivali, Andheri East, Jogeshwari, Mulund, Chembur, Tilak Nagar have been emerging as hot spots of Covid-19. The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC has issued notices to societies in these areas for following Covid protocol strictly.

Currently, 11,379 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment in Mumbai. The recovery rate is 93 per cent and the period of doubling the patients is now 215 days. The vaccination drive is being implemented in Mumbai and the central government has given its nod to run private hospitals 24 hours for inoculation so that, the target of vaccinating senior citizens and persons between 45 to 59 with co-morbidities could be achieved early. With this, 1 lakh persons can be vaccinated daily in Mumbai, BMC administration informed.

No lockdown but strict restrictions in Pune

The daily count of Covid patients in Pune is 1500, but now it has ascended to above 7,000. Night curfew has been announced in Pune to control the pandemic. Schools and colleges have been closed till March 14. Nevertheless, the number of cases is constantly rising.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that stringent restrictions will be introduced in the city to break the chain of infection. A meeting with Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar would be convened within two days and decision would be made regarding the curbs.

Huge rise in cases reported in Aurangabad

Aurangabad reported 550 new cases of Covid-19 last day. As this is the highest tally recorded in a single day, the district administration is in quandary. As the daily 400 patients are adding to the total number, the health staff has been under tremendous stress. With the increasing Corona cases, the administration has decided to impose partial lockdown. The shops and markets will be allowed to open only between 6 AM to 9 PM. On weekend, all the malls and stores, markets and hotels will be closed.

Anandvan again emerged as hotspot

The famous Anandvan has emerged as a hotspot for Covid-19 in the second surge. The administration has set up a Covid care centre here as there are as many as 239 Corona positive patients undergoing treatment. The local health department has started the Covid test centre here. As the rampant spread of Covid-19 is witnesses in Warora and Anandvan, the administration is specifically trying to control the pandemic therein.

Patient vandalises centre in inebriated state

In a shocking incident, a patient brought four bottles of liquor and gutka in a Covid centre set up in Jalgaon engineering college hostel. He tried to vandalize the centre in extremely inebriated condition. As soon as Mayor Bharti Sonavne received the news, she rushed to the Covid centre and censured the drunk patient.

