Maharastra combats Covid-19 surge

Mumbai: Covid-19 pandemic hit the entire world severely and changed the norms. It has been a year since the onset of the pandemic and Maharastra is struggling to prevent the second surge of Covid cases. The highest number of Covid-19 deaths were also reported in the state.

Avinash Bhondve, former president of the Indian Medical Association, said that last year was extremely hard and a pall of darkness ascended on the health sector as doctors indulged in tackling the pandemic, its treatment and remedies. After the first case was reported, the virus started to spread its tentacles rapidly in Maharashtra.

Herd immunity to develop after 70% incoulation

Dr Avinash Bhondve while talking to ETV Bharat, said that there were no beds available in government hospitals. When 21 days of lockdown was imposed on March 24, citizens were oblivious of what needs to be done. They were equally unaware about why wearing a mask is necessary, what is meant by social distancing and the importance of cleaning hands repeatedly.

Doctors began to treat the patients and gradually people started recovering. But, during the months of September and October, the Corona tally increased to an incredible level. On the 18th of September, as many as 23,000 cases were reported in a single day.

Later, doctors and the administration succeeded in preventing Corona surge. Now, the Covid vaccine rollout has begun. The vaccination drive would continue for six months. Once 70% population is inoculated, Indians would develop herd immunity and Coronavirus would be vanished. Even though Corona cases are increasing over a few days, it would be brought under control, said Dr Bhondwe.

Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC has said that the number of Corona patients has been rising in Mumbai since last month. But, the number of positive patients is less and lockdown would not be imposed. Nevertheless, if citizens do not co-operate by following rules and Corona tally continues to shoot, partial lockdown would have to be imposed. BMC has appealed to the residents to comply with the Corona three-point formula.

The Guardian Minister of Mumbai, while reiterating BMC, said that, as the number of Corona patients is rising significantly, the partial lockdown has to be imposed. BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said that the buildings and Chawls where most patients have been found are sealed. If the number of cases increases in a single place, then the containment zone rule will be strictly implemented. He further said that such areas may be brought under partial lockdown.

Covid tally in Mumbai

Covid tally in Mumbai has gone to 3,34,572 till last Monday and the death toll is 11,504. A total of 3,11,407 patients have recovered and currently, there are 10,779 patients undergoing treatment. The recovery rate is 93 per cent and the period of doubling the number of patients is now 225 days. A total of 34,34, 610 tests have been conducted so far to trace the patients.

Vaccination in Mumbai

A total of 3,90,938 beneficiaries have taken jabs in Mumbai since the start of the vaccination drive on January 16. Among these beneficiaries, 1,62,598 are health staff, 1,11, 078 front line workers, 1,05, 867 senior citizens and 11,395 persons between the age group 45 to 59 with co-morbidities have been administered the vaccine.

MNS protest against state government

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Rupali Patil and workers protested MVA government’s ineptness in handling Corona crisis by cutting the cake. Even after a year, the state government failed to control the disease. MNS workers raised the slogan 'Go Corona Go.' Patil alleged that, as the infection is rising, the government health department is proving to be useless. She demanded that, instead of imposing a lockdown in Pune, the government should make the health department competent enough.

Vaccination in state

A total of 1,22, 758 beneficiaries were administered the Corona vaccine on Monday, out of which, 1,07,165 were first-time receivers of jabs while 15,593 were given the second dose.

State data of Corona tally (till 8th of March)

The number of Corona cases reported in the state since the last three days was about 10,000, but on Monday, the cases reduced to 8,744. The total number of Corona cases has reached 22, 28,471.

Lockdown may be imposed in Aurangabad

With the significant rise in Corona patients in Aurangabad city, the possibility of lockdown is not ruled out. If a lockdown is imposed, Aurangabad will be the first city in the country to undergo lockdown twice. Earlier, the collector Sunil Chavan has announced a partial lockdown from March 11 to April 4. On all Saturdays and Sundays, complete lockdown will be in force.

Tourist spots to remain closed till April 4

Aurangabad is known as the tourism capital of Maharasthra as it is home to many world-famous tourist spots. Tourists have flocked the city now. In the wake of the Covid surge, tourist spots would be closed till April 4.

Nasik markets to remain closed on weekends

In Nasik city also, the corona tally is increasing steadily and the danger of rising Corona cases is imminent. District Collector Suraj Mandhre has directed to close markets on Saturday and Sunday as people throng on these days in the markets. He clarified that only essential services would be functioning.

The number of Corona positive patients is significantly rising in Nasik and daily 500 patients are adding to the tally. It has been a cause of concern for the administration. The administration is facing the biggest challenge to control mobs at public places and so restrictions have been imposed to curb the crowds.

