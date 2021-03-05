Thane (Maharashtra): Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house with gelatin sticks, was found dead in Thane on Friday.

On February 25, Mumbai Police was alerted about a Scorpio abandoned near Reliance Industries owner Mukesh Ambani's residence. Upon further inspection, officials recovered gelatin sticks and a threatening letter addressed to the Ambani family.

In his statement to the Mumbai Police, Hiren had claimed that his car had not been in use for over a year and that he recently drove the vehicle because he wanted to sell it.

He had further said that his car broke down and he decided to park it on the Mulund-Airoli Link Road on February 16. When he returned to the spot the next day, the vehicle had been stolen.

Meanwhile, Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded that the probe into the explosives-laden car found near Ambani's residence be handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

