Mansukh Hiren's death case solved, claims Maharashtra ATS

Mumbai: A day after the Union Home Minister handed over the Mansukh Hiren death case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police claimed that they have solved the case.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (ATS) Shivdeep Lande claimed that the highly sensitive Mansukh Hiren murder case has been solved.

Earlier on Sunday, the ATS also arrested suspended constable Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Dhare in connection with the Hiren's case. Both have been remanded to police custody till March 30.

Meanwhile, Sachin Vaze will remain in NIA custody till March 25 as the Agency suspects Vaze's role in the Antilia bomb scare and Hiren's death.

It is pertinent to mention that Hiren was found dead in Kalwa Creek in Mumbai on March 5, just days after his Scorpio car laden with explosive gelatine sticks was found outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani on February 25.

