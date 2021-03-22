Mansukh Hiran suspects taken to crime scene

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday took two men it had arrested in connection with the Mansukh Hiren murder case to Mumbra creek where his body was found on March 5.

The ATS on Saturday night had arrested suspended policeman Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gaur in connection with the murder of Hiren, the purported owner of the explosives-laden SUV which was found parked outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last month.

According to the ATS, Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, now suspended and in the custody of the NIA, had played a key role and emerged as the prime accused in the Hiran murder case.

The accused Shinde is a convict in the 2006 Lakhan Bhaiya fake encounter case who came out of jail on furlough last year, an ATS official had said, adding that Shinde had been in touch with Waze since then.

Prima facie, it was Shinde who had called Hiren from suburban Kandivali by identifying himself as "Tawde saheb" on March 4, a day before the Thane-based businessman's body was found in the creek.

(With inputs from agencies)