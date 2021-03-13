Mumbai police files case against Kangana Ranaut on copyright complaint

Mumbai: Following the order of Mumbai court the Khar police on Friday registered a case of offence against actor Kangana Ranaut after the author of 'Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir' accused her of copyright violation.

An official said that an FIR has been lodged against Kangana, Kamal Kumar Jain, Rangoli Chandel and Akshat Ranaut under Section 406,415,418,34,120 of the IPC ( b) and case filed under 51,63,63A Copyright Act.

FIR has been registered under sections 405 (criminal breach of trust), 415 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and copyright law of the Indian Penal Code, on the orders of the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate, a police officer said.

The case is being investigated further.

Ashish Kaul, the author of Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir, which has been translated into Hindi as 'Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda' has accused Kangana Ranaut of copyright infringement.

Kaul said he has the exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda who was the Princess of Lohar (Poonch), now in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Queen of Kashmir.

"Is it believable by any stretch of the imagination that a story and a book are being usurped by a renowned actor- turned-social activist?" he added.

