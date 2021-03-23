'Mumbaikers must follow COVID-19 safety protocols if they want local trains to run properly'

Mumbai: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said Mumbai people must follow COVID-19 safety protocols if they want local trains to run properly.

"Amid the rising number of Coronavirus infected patients in Maharashtra, the government will be forced to stop local trains in Mumbai. I appeal to people of Mumbai to follow the COVID-19 protocols such as mask-wearing, hand hygiene and physical distancing to avoid local trains being stopped," he said.

"If the number of daily cases in the state remains in the range of 25,000 to 30,000 for the next some days, then we will have to take some stringent steps," he added.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 28,699 new COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths, the state health department said. The daily death count was the highest since November 20 last year when 155 deaths had been reported. The caseload in the state rose to 25,33,026 and the death toll reached 53,589.

ALSO READ: Maha home minister meets CM Thackeray amid corruption allegations