New details emerge in the murder mystery of Mansukh Hiren

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) probing the murder case of Masnsukh Hiren has revealed that they have found a second cell phone of Hiren near Mandvi at Vasai. The second phone was found 10 km away from the place where Mansukh's first phone was found.

According to sources, ATS suspects that Hiren was killed at Vasai and later his body was taken to Thane. The probe agency also suspects that Hiren was murdered and later his body was disposed of in the creek.

READ: SUV owner in Ambani bomb scare found dead

Though the police initially registered a case of unnatural death, the Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday registered an FIR against unidentified persons on the order of the state home department under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, the disappearance of evidence, and a criminal conspiracy.

45-year-old Mansuk went missing the night before his death according to his family.

Mansukh's body was found under mysterious circumstances as his legs were tied and handkerchiefs were found stuffed inside his mouth.

The autopsy report of Hiren reserved the opinion on the cause of his death and added that no visible external injuries were found on his body.

READ: 10 teams to probe case of explosives found outside Mukesh Ambani's house

Mansukh's Scorpio with gelatin sticks inside was found near `Antilia', Ambani's multi-storey residence in South Mumbai, on February 25.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.

READ: Explosives found in car near Mukesh Ambani's residence

The Crime Branch of Mumbai police had recorded Mansukh's statement in the case. Mansukh, who was in the vehicle spare parts business, had said he had lodged a police complaint after the SUV was stolen.