Black Mercedes brings new twist to Ambani case

Mumbai: The security breach at Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani's residential area and the death of Mansukh Hiren linked to the case has deepened with the entry of a third car - a black Mercedes - which was also seen in CCTV footage.



In the footage, Hiren was seen waiting at CSMT before he got into it the Mercedes. Now it is expected that these vehicles will help crack the case.

The CCTV footage also revealed that on the intervening night of 24th and 25th of February, a Scorpio was seen parked near Priyadarshani Park junction while at 1-45 AM., a white Innova entered and the two cars moved towards the residence of Mukesh Ambani.

The Scorpio was parked near the residence of Ambani while the white Innova was last seen moving towards Thane crossing Mulund Toll.

In an investigation, explosives were found in the abandoned Scorpio which was registered in the name of Mansukh Hiren. Later Hirani said he had already filed a complaint that the car had been stolen.

Several revelations about Scorpio

In an investigation, Hiren’s wife Vimala Hiren revealed that Sachin Vaze was using the Scorpio for some months. The leader of the opposition, for the first time, alleged that the main conspirator was Sachin Vaze. Now, Vaze has been arrested by NIA for interrogation.

Is white Innova a police car?

After parking the Scorpio near Ambani’s residence, the driver took the white Innova and left. Later in NIA's search, it is revealed that the Innova belongs to the crime branch intelligence unit where Vaze is posted. NIA suspects that the white Innova which has been seen in the crime branch unit is the same car that followed the Scorpio that was abandoned near Ambani’s residence and this led to the strengthening of suspicion against Vaze.

The entry of Mercedes

After viewing CCTV footage NIA detained the car on Tuesday night. The investigation team has also seized 5 lakh rupees, a note counting machine and some clothes from the black Mercedes. According to NIA sources, the Mercedes was also used by Vaze.

It is believed that Vaze has been connected with all three cars at some point or the other.