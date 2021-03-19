NIA bets high on seized cars to crack 'Antilia bomb scare' case

Mumbai: As the suspense over the security breach at industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence getting larger, five cars that have been seized are likely to help investigators crack the case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), following the arrest of the police officer Sachin Vaze, has seized a total of five cars in connection with the case.

The NIA officials think that these cars contain the "keys" to open the suspense of the Antilia bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiren's death.

On the intervening night of February 24, a Scorpio car was parked near Priyadarshani Park junction and at 1:45 AM. Then a white Innova came and two cars moved towards the residence of Mukesh Ambani.

Scorpio was parked near residence while the Innova left for Thane via Mulund Toll and then vanished. All these movements were recorded in the CCTV.

When explosives were found in the abandoned Scorpio, the investigation began swiftly.

First, the search for the owner of the vehicle started and it was revealed that the vehicle belonged to one Mansukh Hiren. But, he had already filed a complaint of car theft.

The state home minister had told that the car originally belongs to one Sam Newton. Hiren had kept the vehicle in his possession as Newton had not paid the money for repair work.

When it was revealed that, Innova belongs to Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), investigators first seized this car which was found with gelatin sticks and a threatening letter.

The NIA found this car in the maintenance department of Mumbai police. After the security breach, the Innova was sent to the police transport department for repairs.

The same car with registration number MH 01 ZA 403 was seen in police headquarters also. The NIA claims that Vaze himself was driving this car on the night of the incident. Now this car is kept at the NIA office.

It has been unearthed that, Mansukh Hiren was last seen before his death at CSMT. The CCTV footage shows that Mansukh was waiting for somebody and a Mercedes (MH 18 BR 9095) came and Mansukh got into that car.

Following this, he went missing so, the Mercedes is going to play a key role in helping NIA crack the suspense. The Mercedes was seized from South Mumbai by the NIA with Rs 5 lakh cash, a note counting machine and some clothes.

This car originally belongs to a person hailing from Dhule. According to NIA sources, this car was in the possession of Vaze.

The first owner of this car is Saransh Bhavsar, a resident of Dhule and he had informed that he sold the car from a car trading portal and he is unaware of who Vaze is.

The NIA when raided Sachin Vaze’s house in Saket Co-operative society in Thane during the investigation, seized a lavish car Prado(MH 02 CO 101) parked there.

Actually, this car carries the name of Vijay Bhosle, a resident of Kandivali as owner. When he was interrogated, he told that he sold the car to a company involved in the car purchasing business three years ago.

But, the registration was not transferred. Now, NIA is busy investigating how Vaze got possession of this car and why he was using it.

The NIA has also seized a Mercedez(MH43 AR 8697) which is in the name of Navi Mumbai based Narmada Off Shore Constructions.

The NIA has seized a total of five cars so far and all the cars were being used by Vaze. It has also seized Vaze's laptop, mobile phone, i-pad and some of his clothes.

