NIA recovers Sachin Vaze' diary

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered a secret diary of Sachin Vaze, who has been alleged as the key conspirator in the Mansukh Hiren murder case. With the diary having been recovered many facts about the murder case are likely to come out.

Apart from the diary, five luxury cars, net cash of five lakh rupees and a note counting machine have also been recovered from Vaze. In this context, Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to investigate the sensational murder case, as the developments have been on ED's radar for some days now. It is expected that the diary might expose the rampant corruption in the police department.

Shinde was Vaze’s recovery man

Naresh Ramniklal Gore (31) and Vinayak Balasaheb Shinde (51) have been arrested in the Mansukh Hiren murder case as accused. Naresh Gore was working as a bookie involved in illegal business and he is the person who had been in contact with Vaze. While second accused Vinayak Shinde is former police who was dismissed in a fake encounter case wherein Lakhan Bhaiya was killed. The investigation has revealed that Shinde used to collect money for Vaze. Anti Terrorism Squad or ATS has seized a list of the names of 32 bars and clubs from Shinde. His enquiry may reveal a big extortion racket in Mumbai police.

NIA searches Hotel Trident premises

According to sources, Sachin Vaze used to stay at Hotel Trident and he used to convey several meetings in the same hotel. The CCTV footage grabs in the hotel may prove to be crucial evidence in this case. It is said that the NIA team has grabbed very crucial information from this hotel. Sachin Vaze has been arrested in the security breach at Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the agency has collected all the information about the vehicle used for the crime including its mileage and the locations where it was spotted.

ATS will continue the investigation into the Hiren murder case

It is known that the Central government had issued orders to NIA to take over the investigation of the Hiren murder case. But, now the decision has been reverted and ATS would continue the probe. The decision was taken for the reason that, if the case is handed over to NIA at this stage, it would have to start from the beginning. It may derail the speedy investigation.