NIA team takes Sachin Vaze various spots in Mumbai as part of investigation

Mumbai: The investigative agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing security breach at Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani took the suspended police officer, Sachin Vaze to various spots in Mumbai and interrogated him in connection to the same case.

With an aim to ascertain whether the man clad in a PPE outfit--as seen in a CCTV near Ambani's residence--was Sachin Vaze NIA has recreated the crime scene.

The 'person' was Sachin Vaze: NIA

NIA today clarified that the person who was seen near Ambani’s residence at midnight on the 25th of March was Vaze himself. The CCTV footage grab shows that Vaze was hiding his face with a big scarf and was not wearing a PPE kit but a white loose Kurta and trousers.

According to NIA sources, Vaze tried to hide his identity. A laptop has been confiscated from his cabin. But, the data in it had already removed. When the NIA team asked Vaze to hand over his mobile phone, he said the mobile was missing, but NIA suspects that Vaze deliberately threw it away.

It is revealed that the owner of the Mercedes which is seized in this case is hailing from Dhule. His name is Saransh Bhavsar and he sold the car in February. He has claimed to sell it from the online portal.

Meanwhile, he has also informed that the police had not contacted him yet. He has also assured to fully co-operate with investigators.

Saransh said that he did not know Sachin Vaze and was unaware of who bought the car from the portal.

A member of Mumbai police Sunil Toke has claimed that Vaze was using Mercedes since December 2020. He informed that, while entering police headquarters, he was about to collide with the car when Vaze was at the wheel.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sunil Toke said, "Sachin Vaze came with this Mercedes car to the police commissioner office at 11.15 am on 23 December 2020. I was leaving from there at the time."

"The car was in full speed and could have collided with my two-wheeler. Then I asked the officers present at the gate about the car. They told me that seniors told them to not write down the car's details in the register book. So I went to the office again and saw that Sachin Vaze was driving the car. Then I asked them about rash driving politely. But he neglected and went away," Tokle said.

"After that, I note down the number of the car and send it to my colleagues for details. I got information that the car was not registered by the same number. The number was actually of a Bajaj Pulsar. I told my seniors about the matter to my seniors and provided details to them," he said.

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadanvis today in a press conference in New Delhi mounted a sharp attack on the state government.

He said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was defending Vaze in press conferences. The investigators will have to search for the meaning in it. People who operate Sachin Vaze occupy important positions in government. They need to be exposed, he further added.

On Wednesday, ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi was seen busy in meetings one after another. All the important meetings were held at the chief minister’s official residence.

It is believed that the topic of discussion was Sachin Vaze. State home minister Anil Deshmukh, state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte participated in the meetings.

After elaborate discussions, a decision was taken to transfer Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The NIA on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house last month

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted the searches at Waze's place in Saket area of neighbouring Thane city in the afternoon.