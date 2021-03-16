NIA to recreate scene from CCTV footage; Sachin Vaze to wear PPE kit

Mumbai (Maharashtra): With an aim to ascertain whether the man clad in a PPE outfit — as seen in a CCTV near industrialist billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence — was Sachin Vaze, India's counter-terrorism task force, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will recreate the scene. Vaze, an 'encounter specialist' in the Maharashtra police force came under the radar of the agency during an investigation into the bomb scare incident which unfolded near the Ambani residence on February 25.

It is learnt that NIA intends to cross-examine Vaze's alibi and CCTV footage for more details. According to sources, the crime scene will be recreated in front of five independent witnesses.

The CCTV visuals had revealed a man wearing a PPE kit passing by the explosives-rigged SUV which was parked near Antilia — the multi-storey residence of Ambani in Mumbai — on February 25. The central agency suspects that it was the same person who had parked the Scorpio outside Ambani’s house.

Upon inspection of the suspicious vehicle, law enforcement authorities in Mumbai had recovered unassembled gelatin sticks and a letter addressed to the Ambani family, purportedly terror outfit by Jaish-ul-Hind.