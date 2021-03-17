Owner of Mercedes driven by Sachin Vaze traced

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The National Investigation Agency probing the Antilia Bomb scare case has traced the owner of the third vehicle- a Mercedes- which was used by Mumbai cop Sachin Waze.

The vehicle was traced to a Dhule based businessman Saransh Bhavsar. Bhavsar claims he sold the car in February and that he will reveal details of the purchaser to the NIA if asked.

It was on Tuesday the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case related to explosives seized outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence, seized the Mercedes.

The NIA suspects that Sachin Waze had used the Mercedes car to flee from the spot after abandoning the explosive-laden Scorpio near Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia, on February 25.

Earlier, the agency had seized a Scorpio and Innova in connection with the case.

In the CCTV footage, Sachin Waze could be seen with his head covered with a large handkerchief so that no one could identify him. He was wearing an oversized kurta-pajama, and not PPE coverall, in an attempt to mask his body language & face, the NIA confirmed on Wednesday.

A laptop was seized from the cabin of Sachin Waze in a raid day before yesterday but all the data in it was already deleted. He was asked for his cellphone and he had said that he had dropped it somewhere. But the fact is that he had intentionally thrown it away, it further said.