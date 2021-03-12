Partial lock-down will be implemented in Pune because of the spike in coronavirus cases, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said on Friday.

As once more Covid-19 cases surged in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Thursday said that "lockdown is required in some places" to curb the virus spread.

"In some days, we have to take a decision -- in some areas, decision of lockdown needs to be taken," Thackeray declared.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra touched 13,659 fresh cases -- the highest since 13,395 cases were recorded on October 8, 2020.

The state has touched a progressive total of 22,52,057 cases till date and 52,610 deaths -- both highest in India -- and the count increasing afresh since the past two weeks.