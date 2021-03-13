Mumbai top cop hints at ending life

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, who has been caught in the middle of the controversy in Mansukh Hiren death case, has hinted at ending his life.

Although Vaze did not reveal anything to the media, a text he posted as WhatsApp status raise many questions.

Sachin Vaze's Whatsapp status

According to the Whatsapp status by Vaze, he was arrested in a fake case in 2004 by the officials of his department and this year the history is repeating itself.

This is happening again, in the past, some colleagues in my department have tried to get me involved in fake cases, he wrote.

Although there is a difference between the two cases, to recover from this previous case, I have had to give 17 years of patience, my life and service in the police department.

But now for the next 17 years, I will not have both service and patience to endure all this.

"So I think it's time to say goodbye to this world", he added.

" 3rd March 2004. Fellow officers from the CID arrested me in a false case, that arrest inconclusive till date. Sensing the history is going to repeat. My fellow officers are on to falsely trap me. There's a slight difference in the scenario. Then probably I had 17 years of hope, patience, life, and service too. now, I will never have neither 17 years of further life nor service nor patience to live. I think the time to say goodbye to the world is coming near", read the status.

Meanwhile, an attempt was made to contact Vaze from ETV Bharat, for more information on the matter.

However, he did not respond to the repeated attempts by ETV Bharat.

Earlier, Vaze was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) unit of the city police, a top official said on Friday.

Vaze, accused by Hiren's wife of involvement in her husband's suspicious death, was shunted out of the Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday.

Hiren's wife had claimed that her husband had given the SUV to Vaze in November, which the officer returned in the first week of February.