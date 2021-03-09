Pune couple resorts to crowdfunding for treatment of son suffering from SMA

Pune: A couple from Maharashtra's Pune are trying to raise money for the treatment of their one-year-old son who is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and needs Zolgensma therapy.

The gene therapy costs Rs 16 crore. So far, Amit and Rupali Ramtekkar have received Rs 25 lakh but the target is an uphill task.

SMA is a type of genetic disease that attacks muscles and nerve making it difficult to perform even basic movements like sitting, raising the head, drinking milk or even respiration. The treatment of this disease is not yet available in India.

In the absence of treatment in India, the drug can be obtained only from abroad for which Yuvaan's parents have turned to crowdfunding for financial help.

Currently, Yuvaan is being treated at the Dinanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune and his parents have to raise Rs 16 crore within three months to import the medicine for his treatment.

The crowdfunding was started 23 days ago and Rupali, Yuvaan's mother has requested politicians, cricketers and film stars to help them treat her son's disease.

Tira Kamat case

Tira Kamat, a six-month-old baby ailing from the same disease underwent Zolgensma therapy. Now, she has been discharged from the hospital after she became SMA free.

The remedy for the disease is beyond the reach of even affluent families as the drug has to be imported from the US. But, Mihir Kamat, Tira’s father, did not give up hope and he collected the required amount with the help of crowdfunding.

The central government also waived import duty and GST on the import of medicine.

