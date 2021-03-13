Rekha Jare murder mastermind arrested in Hyderabad

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): Senior journalist Bal Bothe, who was the mastermind behind the brutal murder of Yashwini Brigade president and NCP activist Rekha Jare, has finally been arrested by the police from Hyderabad. He was absconding for three and a half months after the murder.

On November 30, Rekha Jare was brutally murdered in Jategaon Ghat while coming to Ahamadnagar from Pune.

Police have arrested five accused in the case and filed a charge sheet against them in court.

However, Bal Bothe, the mastermind of the incident, had been absconding since then.

For the past three and a half months, he has been constantly hiding from the police.

Police were searching for him not only in Maharashtra but also in several states, finally arresting him in Hyderabad on Friday.

Bal Bothe is said to have close ties with many politicians and bigwigs in many other fields.

Therefore, the police will have to investigate who helped in hiding him.

According to the police, the five accused arrested in the Rekha Jare murder case named Bal Bothe.

Therefore, the reason behind the murder of Rekha Jare can now be investigated after the arrest of Bal Bothe.

Although the police have filed charge sheets against the five accused in the case, the police will now file a supplementary charge sheet on the basis of the findings of the investigation into the case.

The police is said to have gathered a lot of evidence in the case.

Today, District Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil will give detailed information about this in a press conference.