Police probe killing of researcher in Pune

Pune: A researcher at the National Chemical Laboratory in Pune was found murdered on Saturday. According to police, the man was murdered and his face was also hit with a stone. Morning walkers in the area found the body and informed police around 8:30 am.

"A 30-year-old researcher at National Chemical Laboratory was found murdered in Pashan area of Pune, earlier on Saturday. A case has been registered," police said.



According to police, the man's throat was slit and his clothes removed when police recovered the body.



The man was a resident of the Jalna district of Maharashtra. He was residing in Sutarwadi area of Pune and was a research scholar at National Chemical Laboratory in the Pashan area.

ALSO READ: Maha: AEC takes gangster Lakdawala into custody in extortion case(ANI)

