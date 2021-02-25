Rice mill owner in Vasai gets electricity bill worth Rs. 80 crores!

Vasai (Maharashtra): A man from Vasai was literally shell shocked to see such a whopping amount when he received his electricity bill. When he visited Mahavitaran office, the officials only shrugged off their responsibility by asking him to send them a copy of the bill for scrutiny. The rice mill owner has alleged that this unusually high amount is the result of wrongly taken meter readings.

The incident has exposed the mismanagement of Mahavitaran. When the news of such a massive bill became viral on social media, on Tuesday, Mahavitaran officials admitted their blunder and a revised bill of Rs. 80 thousand was given to the owner.

66-year-old Ganpat Naik owns a rice mill situated at Nalasopara West Nirmal, Vanda Mardes. The electricity meter in his mill is in the name of his son Satish, who died three months ago. On Monday, Naik received a bill for January 2021 worth Rs. 80 crores 13 lakh 89 thousand and 600. Generally, the electricity bill he used to receive for the rice mill was around Rs. 54 thousand.

After seeing the bill, Naik was perplexed. This incident has once again exposed the maladministration of Mahavitaran. As people started to express their fury on social media against Mahavitaran for such a huge bill, the Mahavitaran officials visited the rice mill the next day. They checked the meter readings and handed over a revised bill of 80 thousand rupees to the owner.

