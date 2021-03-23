Mumbai (Maharashtra): The suspended Mumbai Police cop Sachin Waze, whose name came up in Mansukh Hiren's death case allegedly used a fake Aadhar card while booking a room in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai, said National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources. According to NIA sources, Waze booked a room in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai between February 16 to 20. He is also seen carrying 5 bags in the hotel in CCTV footage of the hotel.