Maharashtra: Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, who has been alleged as the key conspirator in the Mansukh Hiren murder case has confessed to placing a threat letter inside the explosives-laden SUV that was found parked outside the residence of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on February 25.

He has also been accused in connection with the explosive-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home.

Vaze, an 'encounter specialist' in the Maharashtra police force came under the radar of the agency during an investigation into the bomb scare incident which unfolded near the Ambani residence on February 25 after which he was arrested.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police has recovered an unclaimed motorcycle outside Ambani's house. According to police, the motorcycle is not registered in the RTO.

The police is trying to find the owner of this car.

On February 25, a Scorpio was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai with explosives and a threat letter inside. Hiren, who was in possession of the SUV, had claimed that it had been stolen a week earlier, but the case got murky when he was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Hiren's wife had claimed that her husband had given the SUV to Vaze in November, which the officer returned in the first week of February.