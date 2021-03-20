Sanjay Raut bats for Sharad Pawar as UPA chairperson

Nasik: Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has reiterated his stand that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar should take over as the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson.

While addressing a press conference in Nasik on Saturday, Raut said that the need of the hour is to strengthen the UPA so that it emerges as a strong alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also Read: Why Sanjay Raut is shielding Vaze? BJP targets Shiv Sena

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has handled the responsibility (as UPA chairperson) very well. She is unwell now and not politically active...Pawar should become UPA chief. If UPA emerges stronger, the Congress too will benefit," the Rajya Sabha member said.

While replying to a question on the case of the security breach at Antilia, Raut said that let the National Investigative Agency (NIA) investigate the matter, but Maharashtra police are competent enough to crack any case.

Also Read: UPA restructuring needed, Pawar should lead alliance: Raut

"The centre should not have taken the decision to bring the NIA in a haste. Whoever comes and investigate in whatever manner, the truth will be unearthed," he added.

Notably, the Sena shares power with the Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra, but it is not part of the Congress-led UPA.

Also Read: Maharashtra deserve more Padma awards: Sanjay Raut