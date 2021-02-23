Similarity in YouTube video and MP's suicide note

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mohan Delkar, an independent MP from Dadra Nagar Haveli constituency, was found dead, hanging from a ceiling fan in a room in Sea Green Hotel in the Marine Drive area. Mumbai police have initiated an investigation in the matter and they have found a lot of similarities between a video shared on YouTube by Delkar on 5th July 2020 and his suicide note seized from the spot. Delkar had made some allegations in his video.

The cops have found a six-page suicide note written by Delkar exposes names of some highly placed politicians, administrative officials and police in Dadra Nagar Haveli. According to police sources, Delkar had alleged that he was deliberately being targeted by some police and administrative officials and politicians. Delkar represents the tribal constituency in Dadra Nagar Haveli.

Same allegations were made in a video shared on YouTube that can also be found in his suicide note. On 21st February, he had booked a room in Sea Green hotel. He was accompanied by his bodyguard and driver of his vehicle. On Monday morning, when the efforts to contact him on mobile by his driver failed, he knocked the doors of the room.

As the door was not opened, the driver asked the management to get it opened. Later, the driver found Delkar hanging from a ceiling fan and local police were informed about the incident. The forensic experts' team has visited the spot and seized some samples. Now, the report of the samples will be submitted to the police in a few days.

