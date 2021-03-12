Spread of Corona is faster in societies than in slums in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Municipal corporation and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar have signalled that a lockdown will be imposed again in Mumbai as the numbers of patients have started increasing again after a year. As a result, the containment zone will be strictly enforced during the partial lockdown in Mumbai in the next few days, according to the municipal corporation.

More than 90 per cent of the daily patients in Mumbai are from societies. As a result, buildings in Mumbai have come under the radar of the municipal corporation. The number of patients in buildings is more than in the slums and chawls among the patients found daily in Mumbai. More than 90 per cent of patients are found in buildings.

Therefore, the municipality has turned its attention to buildings. Municipalities are sealing buildings in which more than 5 patients are found. The floors of the buildinga where the patients are being found are also being sealed. At present, 214 buildings and 2601 floors have been sealed in Mumbai. While 214 slums and chawls have been sealed. Strict implementation of containment zone - In Mumbai, K West Andheri West, T Ward Mulund, L Ward Kurla, S Ward Bhandup, F North Matunga Wadala, H West Santacruz, M West and East Chembur are being monitored as the number of patients is increasing.

The corporation officials will visit Andheri, Mulund, Matunga and Wadala regions on Saturday to look after the situation and the growing number of patients. Although there is no lockdown situation at present, the corona rules and containment zones will be strictly enforced in the region where the number of corona patients is increasing, the municipal corporation said. Prevalence of antibodies high in slums areas. The municipality has conducted a serosurvey to find out the extent of corona spread in Mumbai.

In the first survey, developed antibodies were seen at an average of 57 per cent in slum areas and about 16 per cent in non-slum areas. The second survey found an average of about 45 per cent in slum areas and about 18 per cent in non-slum areas. The third survey found an average of 46 per cent in slum areas and about 21 per cent in non-slum areas.

Corona Cases - Over 1500 patients have been found in Mumbai in the last two days. Yesterday, it reached 1,539. So far, the total number of patients has reached 3 lakh 37 thousand 123. The total death toll has risen to 11,511. A total of 3 lakh 13 thousand 346 patients have been recovered from Corona. As a result, there are currently 11,379 active patients in Mumbai and they are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The duration of the patient doubling has also come down to 215.

