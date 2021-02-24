Superstition leads to death of pregnant woman

Pune: Superstition has led to the death of an eight months pregnant woman in Maharashtra's Lonavla. The incident happened in Shilimb village and a case has been registered against the woman’s in-laws in Lonavala police station. The victim has been identified as Dipali Bidkar.

Brother files complaint

Dipali’s brother Santosh Magar has filed a complaint in connection with the death of his sister in the Lonavla rural police station. The complaint says that, in the month of April, Dipali was married to Mahesh Bidkar. Dipali’s husband Mahesh and other in-laws Jijabai, Raghunath Bidkar, Mohan Bidkar and Bakula Bidkar were harassing her to bring money and other valuables from her father. Mahesh used to beat her often. Dipali had told this to her mother, but she was sent again to her husband.

Exorcist instead of hospital

When pregnant Dipali suddenly started suffering from pain, instead of taking her to a hospital, her in-laws called an exorcist. They refused to take her to the hospital saying she was possessed. Later, the pain started again and she became unconscious. Once again an exorcist was called. He had advised for a bizarre treatment using a lemon.

Finally, when Dipali remained unconscious, she was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. A complaint has been filed at Lonavla police under the anti-superstition law.