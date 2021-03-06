Tejpal case: 'Hotel CCTV footage will demolish prosecution'

Panaji: Hotel CCTV footage will demolish the arguments of the prosecution in the rape case filed against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, defence lawyer Rajeev Gomes said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters outside the trial court in Mapusa town in North Goa, the defence lawyer also said that there were several lacunae in the police investigation, which have been pointed out in written and oral arguments before the Court on Saturday.

"We have pointed out not one and two, but several defects before the prosecution case. There is evidence on record of CCTV footage that demolishes the case. There is nothing in this case. The falsity of the case in the prosecution evidence itself," Gomes said.

The media has been barred from entering the court premises during the rape trial in which Tejpal is accused.

"We have argued that the investigating officer did not do so many things, which even a common person would be able to tell and could have been done. I cannot express anything right now, we have to wait for the judgement of the honourable court," he said.

The prosecution is expected to present its counter-arguments on Monday.

IANS

