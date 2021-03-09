Will Coronavirus infect people on weekend only, asks MP Imtiyaz Jalil

Aurangabad (Maharashtra): AIMIM MP from Aurangabad, Imtiyaz Jalil has flayed the district administration for its decision to impose partial lockdown in the city. In a sarcastic manner, he asked the administration, whether they had a meeting with Coronavirus and whether the virus told them that it would infect the people only on Saturdays and Sundays and leave them free on other days.

In sharp criticism, Jalil alleged that the administration had not taken people’s representatives in confidence while announcing the lockdown decision. "We may not be as clever as them, but the administration should explain to us, how their decisions are fair. How the administration can tell the people to cancel marriages that were already planned. The collector has said that only registered marriages will be permitted but does he know that, for such marriages, one-month prior notice is to be given. The administration should know that marriage is like a dream come true for parents of brides and grooms. Jalil further said that the administration could impose some restrictions, deploy police teams at marriage halls to take action against the violators. Why they have not taken such measures, asked Jalil.

Collector announces partial lockdown

As the significant rise in the number of Corona patients reported in the city, collector of Aurangabad Sunil Chavan has decided to impose partial lockdown from 11th March to 4th April. Meanwhile, a complete lockdown will be in force on all Saturdays and Sundays. The decision was taken in a meeting attended by Sunil Chavan, police commissioner Nikhil Gupta, municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, police superintendent Mokshada Patil, dean of Ghati hospital Dr. Kanan Yelikar, municipal medical officer Dr. Neeta Padalkar and district civil surgeon Dr. Sundar Kulkarni.

Tourist spots will be closed till 4th April. Aurangabad is known as the tourism capital of Maharasthra as it is home to many world-famous tourist spots. For many days, the number of tourists has been rising. When the lockdown was imposed last March, a decision was taken to close all tourist spots which were reopened four months ago. Now, as the number of Corona cases showing an increasing trend, it has been decided to close these tourist spots once again till the 4th of April. Along with it, religious, social and political gatherings will not be permitted. The collector Chavan has directed not to organize demonstrations or agitations in this period.

APMC vegetable market to close for 7 days

As the busy places in the city are proving to be super spreaders, a decision has been taken to close the Jadhav Wadi APMC vegetable market from 11th March to 17th March. In these places, it was noticed that people were defying every Corona rule.

Insufficient beds for Corona patients

In Aurangabad city, nearly 2250 beds have been reserved for Corona patients, out of which, only 900 beds are vacant. A tally of 450 Corona patients is adding to the number daily. A total of 3218 patients were being treated till Sunday night. As the number of cases is increasing, the number of beds is likely to be insufficient.

