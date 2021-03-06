BSF jawan commits suicide in Odisha

Koraput (Odisha): A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Koraput district , Odisha on Saturday.

The deceased jawan was identified as Indra Singh, posted with the BSF (15 Battalion) at Jalaput in the district.

According to reports, Singh who hailed from Rajasthan, was on duty when he shot himself dead with his service rifle at the Lamtaput area today.

He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, reports said.

Though the motive behind the jawan taking such an extreme step was not known, police have started an investigation after getting the post-mortem report.

ALSO READ: BSF soldier injured in blast in Odisha