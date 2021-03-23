Cuttack remembers Gandhi's visit 100 years ago

Cuttack (Odisha): A hundred years ago, the apostle of non-violence Mahatma Gandhi had arrived in Odisha. Cuttack which had the honour of welcoming the Father of the Nation had still not forgotten that memorable day when Gandhiji first touched down the heritage city. The silver city is now getting itself ready to observe the centenary celebration of Bapu's visit.

Centenary of Mahatma's visit celebrated in Odisha

During his first visit to Odisha, Gandhiji arrived in the city on March 23, 1921, when he addressed a public meeting organized on the Kathajodi river bed. A special celebration is being organised to commemorate that unforgettable day. After a week-long celebration, bronze statues of freedom fighters who were present at Kathajodi river bed one hundred years ago would be unveiled at Belle View. Likewise, an exhibition of “Pattachitras” (portraits drawn on fine clothes) would be held at the premises of the old jail at Darghabazar area of the city, which carries many memories of the freedom movement in Odisha. Different articles used by Bapu one hundred years back would be exhibited on the occasion.

READ: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram

Besides, a mammoth procession would be taken out on the route passed by Gandhiji in the city to reach the Kathajodi river bed from the Cuttack railway station. Apart from freedom fighters, a large number of people of the city and Members of the “Puja” committees (committees that organise religious festivals in different localities in the city) would participate in this procession. The district administration has made a massive preparation for the success of the occasion.

A large number of people of Odisha had joined the freedom movement and had become front-ranking followers of Gandhiji. He had shown them the path of truth and non-violence to fight against the oppression of British rulers. At the same time, he had attached great importance to the language, literature and culture of Odisha. Today let us all together observe the occasion to commemorate Bapu’s immense contribution to the state as also his selfless sacrifice for the cause of the nation.

WATCH: MP Congress workers 'purify' Mahatma Gandhi's statue