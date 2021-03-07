Sarpanch disqualified for not knowing Odia

Chhatrapur (Odisha): The Sarpanch of Agastinuagam Gram Panchayat under Chhatrapur block in Odisha's Ganjam district has been disqualified from his post on Saturday as he does not know the Odia language.

The disqualified Sarpanch has been identified as P Simadri and such an action was taken on the basis of a petition filed by the former’s rival Niwasi Gouda.

It s pertinent to be mentioned here that Simadri had defeated Gouda in the 2017 Panchayat polls.

"The Sarpanch had submitted a false poll affidavit as he cannot read and write Odia language. Moreover, he has two wives and six children as against the ‘two-child’ norm for contesting elections to Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs)," the petitioner claimed.

After hearing the case, Civil Judge (Junior Division) Sushant Kumar Panigrahy, ordered the disqualification of the Sarpanch and directed the Ganjam Collector to take action in this regard instantly.

