Union Minister directs officials to control fire in Odisha forests

Mayurbhanj (Odisha): Minister Prakash Javadekar has directed the forest officials concerned to take immediate steps to control the wildfire in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

In a social media post, Javadekar informed about his decision.

A major forest fire has been raging in the Similipal sanctuary spread across 2,750 square kilometres for the past one week endangering the lives of animals. Moreover, many trees in the sanctuary have been turned into ashes due to the forest fire.

As per reports, the fire has already spread to the Betanoti, Rasgobindpur and Morada forest range of the sanctuary.

Earlier in the day, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan drew the attention of the Union Environment Minister on the Similipal fire by tagging him on the social media.

Pradhan also tagged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the social media post and sought his attention.

