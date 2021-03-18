Homecoming of a wild boar

Kendujhar (Odisha): In a moving incident in Odisha's Kendujhar, a wild boar which has been raised as the pet of a family returned back home after it has been taken away by the forest department and released in wild. The animal was limping back to the home and was some 25 kilometres away when the distraught family finally found it after informed by some locals about the wild boar.

The wild boar named 'Dhuda' was part and parcel of Kuntala Kumari Penthei's family since they raised it from infancy. It was raised along other domestic animals at the comfort of their house. About a week back, the forest officials from in Purushottampur village under Telkoi forest range seized the animal since wild boar is protected animal and it is not supposed to be domesticated. The department has apparently released Dhuda in the wild.

Penthei's family was heartbroken after this development. Worried that the boar would not survive in the wild, the woman and her children were looking for their 'pet' along the forest areas everyday.

Recently, some villagers found the wild boar limping 25 kms away from the village in Kamalang reserve forest and informed the family.

After learning about their pet's whereabouts, Kuntala and her daughter Rajashree rushed to the forest immediately and the mother - daughter duo also carried raw rice which is the staple diet of their boar. They spotted the injured boar and fed it with raw rice, tending to its injuries.

The family's joy knew no bounds as they were reunited with their favourite pet.

